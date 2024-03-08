Combat unit "Shahed" got stuck in propeller of a windmill in Mykolaiv region. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Police dismantled the wreckage and the warhead of the attack UAV from a height of 55 metres.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communication Department of the National Police of the Mykolaiv region.

Thus, as a result of the UAV hit, the warhead did not detonate but remained inside the power-generating substation, which posed a danger to citizens.

"The dismantling of the Shahed was complicated by the fact that part of the drone was located in a hard-to-reach area of the wind turbine's propeller and 55 meters above the ground. Police explosives experts planned the priority actions, prepared the necessary explosive equipment, and developed several plans to remove the drone part.

While examining the windmill and the materials it was made of, the police used special equipment and a crane to climb to a height of 55 meters and used a metal detector to locate the combat unit," the statement said.

"In addition to the height, the fact that when Shahed hit the windmill's propeller, it broke into pieces all over the plane, and the metal detector was triggered almost everywhere, was another challenge. We made holes and used special equipment to remove the dangerous part of the drone after a thorough inspection so as not to damage it. Once we got down to the ground, we destroyed it by controlled explosion," explained Mykola Tserush, deputy head of the explosive service of the Mykolaiv police.

