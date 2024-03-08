Occupiers are withdrawing manpower and military equipment to northwest of Mariupol district - Andriushchenko. PHOTOS

Russian invaders are massing forces in the north-west of Mariupol district and in the town of Rozivka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, Censor.NET reports.

"Manpower continues to be brought to the north-west of Mariupol district and Rozivka (Zaporizhzhia region)," he said.

According to Andriushchenko, trucks with artillery and small arms equipment for shooting down drones and UAVs were spotted in the area.

"The district is still waiting. Where the tens of thousands of accumulated reserves will be transferred is still an unanswered question," added the mayor's advisor.

Read also on Censor.NET: In occupied Mariupol, bodies of more than 30 people killed in racist bombings found in the House of Communications - Andriushchenko









