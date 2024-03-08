Consequences of Russian attack on Myrnohrad and Novohrodivka in Donetsk region: three people were injured, large-scale destruction in residential sector. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Three civilians were wounded as a result of the Russian Federation’s night strikes in the Donetsk region - one in Myrnohrad and two in Novohrodivka.

This was reported by the police of Donetsk region, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, large-scale destruction in the residential sector was recorded in both cities.

Myrnohrad

The shelling began around 1:30 a.m. and lasted for almost an hour. Russia dropped a KAB-250 on the enterprise and two S-300 missiles into a residential area. A 64-year-old woman was injured. 14 apartment buildings, an outpatient clinic, dormitories, a bank branch, a school, a shop, and 22 civilian cars were damaged.

Novohrodivka

At two o'clock in the morning, the occupiers launched three attacks on the city: two S-300 missiles and a Smerch MLRS. The invaders hit the hospital and the private sector. A 38-year-old woman and a 77-year-old man were wounded. The enemy damaged 33 private houses, 4 apartment buildings, 2 hospital buildings, a business and 5 cars.





In total, police recorded more than 90 destructions.

