Two people were killed as result of enemy FPV drone hitting civilian car in Vovchansk. PHOTOS

The occupiers attacked a civilian car with an FPV drone in Vovchansk in Kharkiv region.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military District Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

"Around 3.00 p.m. in Vovchansk, an enemy FPV drone hit a civilian car.



According to preliminary data, a 58-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman were killed. According to witnesses, there could have been another person in the car," he wrote.

See more: Consequences of Russian strike on Vovchansk in Kharkiv region with GABs: Woman killed, 1 person wounded. PHOTOS

The information is currently being updated.

See more: Russians drop ammunition on rescue vehicle in Kharkiv region, fire tanker damaged. VIDEO&PHOTOS



