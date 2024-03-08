Russians attacked Nikopol region five times with kamikaze drones and three times with artillery: one person was injured. PHOTOS

On March 8, Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka and Marhanets communities were under Russian shelling.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military District Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"During the day, five kamikaze drone strikes and three artillery attacks took place in the Nikopol region. The district center, Chervonohryhorivka and Marhanets communities shook from the enemy attacks.



A 23-year-old girl was injured and hospitalized in moderate condition.



A utility company, an infrastructure facility, a shop and an agricultural company were damaged. 12 private houses, an outbuilding, garages and cars were damaged. Power lines were damaged," the statement said.

