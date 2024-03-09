Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 423,160 people (+850 per day), 6,712 tanks, 10,428 artillery systems, 12,823 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 423,160 Russian invaders.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 09.03.24 are approximately:
personnel - about 423160 (+850) people,
tanks - 6712 (+6) units,
armored combat vehicles - 12823 (+25) units,
artillery systems - 10428 (+53) units,
MLRS - 1012 (+1) units,
air defense systems - 707 (+3) units,
aircraft - 347 (+0) units,
helicopters - 325 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 8041 (+43),
cruise missiles - 1919 (+0),
ships/boats - 26 (+0) units,
submarines - 1 (+0) units,
motor vehicles and tankers - 13683 (+85) units,
special equipment - 1666 (+10)
"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.
