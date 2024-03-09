Day in Donetsk region: Krasnohorivka, Chasiv Yar, and Siversk are under fire, there are wounded. PHOTO

Russian troops continue to shell the territory of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

Pokrovsk district

In the Ocheretynska district, a house, an administrative building, and a shop in Zhelanne were damaged. In the Mariinka district, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Maksymilianivka, and Pobeda were shelled.

Kramatorsk district

The neighborhoods of the Lyman and Kostyantynivka districts came under fire.

Bakhmut district

A person was injured in Pivdenne, Toretske district, 19 houses, an administrative building and an infrastructure facility were damaged. In the Chasiv Yar district, 5 private houses were damaged. In Siversk, 2 people were injured, 2 houses and a non-residential building were damaged. Rozdolivka was shelled in the Soledar district, Pereiizne, and Verkhnekamianske in the Zvanivka district.

187 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 21 children.