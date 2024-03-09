Members of criminal group who traded in unregistered weapons and ammunition were exposed in Sumy region. PHOTOS

In the Sumy region, law enforcement officers together with border guards exposed and stopped the activities of individuals who stored and sold unregistered firearms and ammunition.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Border Service.

"In the Sumy region, law enforcement officers exposed and stopped the criminal activity of persons engaged in illegal handling of weapons and ammunition (Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.

For illegal handling of weapons, ammunition, or explosives, the defendants face up to seven years' imprisonment.





According to the investigation, the members of the organized criminal group, which included residents of Sumy and the region, "specialized" in the illegal storage and sale of unregistered firearms and ammunition.

It is noted that the youngest member of the criminal group set up the sale of weapons. He directly searched for customers to sell the munitions, which the defendants kept in their homes.

During the authorized searches, law enforcement officers found and seized more than a thousand rounds of ammunition of various calibers, F-1 and RGD-5 grenades and fuses, VOG-25, cash, drugs, and computer equipment.

Currently, the organizer of the group has been detained and served a notice of suspicion under the article on illegal handling of weapons, ammunition, or explosives. After all the investigative actions are completed, a decision will be made to serve suspicion notices to other members of the criminal group.







