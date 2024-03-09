Consequences of enemy shelling of Sumy region: civil infrastructure, private houses were damaged, 1 person was injured. PHOTOS
The Russian occupiers shelled 31 settlements in the Sumy region.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the police of the Sumy region.
It is noted that a total of 290 enemy strikes on the territory of the Sumy region were counted.
As a result of the shelling, one civilian was injured, 20 private homes, a lyceum building, two civil infrastructure objects, a gas pipeline, 2 garages, and one private car were damaged.
