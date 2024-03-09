ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10117 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
1 252 0

Consequences of enemy shelling of Sumy region: civil infrastructure, private houses were damaged, 1 person was injured. PHOTOS

The Russian occupiers shelled 31 settlements in the Sumy region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the police of the Sumy region.

It is noted that a total of 290 enemy strikes on the territory of the Sumy region were counted.

As a result of the shelling, one civilian was injured, 20 private homes, a lyceum building, two civil infrastructure objects, a gas pipeline, 2 garages, and one private car were damaged.

See more: Members of criminal group who traded in unregistered weapons and ammunition were exposed in Sumy region. PHOTOS

Наслідки ворожих обстрілів Сумщини за минулу добу
Наслідки ворожих обстрілів Сумщини за минулу добу
Наслідки ворожих обстрілів Сумщини за минулу добу
Наслідки ворожих обстрілів Сумщини за минулу добу
Наслідки ворожих обстрілів Сумщини за минулу добу

Author: 

shoot out (14449) Sumska region (1404)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 