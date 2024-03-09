Consequences of Russian military strike in Nikopol region, where teenager was killed. PHOTO

A 16-year-old boy died and a local resident was wounded as a result of enemy shelling in Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk region. An investigation has been launched into the incident.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, under the procedural supervision of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on 9 March 2024, the Russian military shelled the Chervonohryhorivka community of the Nikopol district with artillery.

The attack killed a 16-year-old boy and wounded a 22-year-old local resident.





Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, take all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by representatives of the Russian armed forces