Domestic machine with remote control used for demining in Kharkiv region - SES. PHOTOS

The demining process in the Kharkiv region is being accelerated with the help of domestic technologies.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

According to the State Emergency Service, a domestic machine for preparing the ground for demining is starting to work in Kharkiv region. The machine operates remotely, using an automatic control panel, which guarantees the safety of pyrotechnics during work. The 16-tonne machine moves at a speed of 3-4 kilometres per hour. It helps to do what would take sappers much longer to do more quickly, safely and efficiently.

"In today's environment, it is important to have mechanised demining equipment, as our sappers are constantly faced with mine traps that threaten their lives. Thus, the use of such technologies dramatically reduces the likelihood of injuries and significantly speeds up the demining process," the SES noted.



