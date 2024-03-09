Man wounded as result of Russian shelling of village in Chernihiv region. PHOTO

Today, on 9 March, Russians shelled one of the border villages of the Semenivka community in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district of Chernihiv region.

This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military District Administration Viacheslav Chaus, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, at around 12:07, Russians hit one of the households in Semenivka community. As a result of the explosion, the ceiling of the cellar where a 51-year-old man was staying collapsed. His legs were injured. The victim was taken to hospital," he wrote.

As noted, the man wounded in the shelling was evacuated to hospital by Chernihiv police together with border guards.

"During the shelling, a 51-year-old local resident hid in a cellar. However, a Russian mine hit him right there - as a result of the explosion, the ceiling of the cellar collapsed on the man. The victim suffered injuries to his legs and was unable to move on his own. Semenivka police officers together with border guards arrived to help the man. Under fire, the law enforcement officers literally carried the man out of the danger zone and evacuated him to the hospital. The injured civilian is currently receiving medical care," the police said.