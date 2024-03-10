Enemy attacked south again at night, "Shahed" UAVs again directed through residential quarters and industrial areas of populated areas - Defense Forces. PHOTO

Air defences in the operational area of the Southern Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled a massive drone attack for over 4.5 hours, which came from both the sea and the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region.

"20 UAVs were destroyed, including 11 in the Odesa region, 6 in the Mykolaiv region, 2 in the Kherson region, and 1 in the Dnipro region. The enemy once again insidiously sent attack drones through residential areas and industrial districts of settlements, which complicated the work of air defense forces," the statement said.

It is noted that a building was damaged at an industrial facility in the Odesa district due to a hit of enemy drones. The fire was quickly extinguished by rescuers.

A kamikaze drone damaged a power line in Mykolaiv region. Restoration work is underway.

