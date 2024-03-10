Day in Kharkiv region: occupiers killed civilian in Volohivka, destroyed residential buildings, shelled territory of health camp. PHOTOS

Yesterday, the occupiers shelled 20 localities in Kharkiv region with artillery and mortars, carried out air strikes on Hraniv and Synkivka.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov.

"Today, at 00:05, the territory of a health camp was shelled in Bohodukhiv. As a result of the shelling, a minibus was on fire. One outbuilding was damaged. There were no casualties. 19:44 An enemy shelling took place in the village of Liptsy, Kharkiv region. There were no casualties. 18:00 A 73-year-old man died in Volokhivka village, Chuguiv district, as a result of shelling," the statement said.

During the day, the villages of. Odnorobivka, where three private houses burned as a result of shelling, and a trade pavilion in Vovchansk.

In the morning, the enemy fired on the village of Nechvolodivka, Kupyansk district.

