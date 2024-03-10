Day in Donetsk region: 8 settlements came under enemy fire, 1 person died, 14 more were injured. PHOTOS

On 9 March, 8 localities came under attack: the towns of Zalizne, Toretsk, Ukrainsk, Chasiv Yar, Ocheretyne, and the villages of Arkhanhelske, Yelyzavetivka, and Novoukrainka. Russian troops carried out 11 attacks on civilians, with a total of 1781 attacks along the contact line.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

Pokrovsk district

A person was wounded in Ocheretyne, and two buildings and a non-residential building were damaged in Zhelanne. Russians fired three S-300 missiles at Myrnohrad: at least 9 people were wounded, including a teenager, and 9 high-rise buildings and 27 cars were damaged. Dobropillia was attacked by Shaheds: 2 administrative buildings and 2 private houses were damaged.

"After midnight, the enemy attacked Dobropillia with drones - there are destructions in the residential sector. There are probably two civilians under the rubble.

Russia fired three S-300 missiles at Myrnohrad. Ten people were injured, including one child. Seventeen apartment buildings and 27 civilian cars were damaged," the Donetsk regional police said.

Kramatorsk district

Several private houses were damaged again in Terny of the Lyman district. The outskirts of the Kostiantynivka district are under fire.

Bakhmut district

In Toretsk, 2 multi-story buildings and an administrative building were damaged, and in Zalizne, 2 two-story buildings were damaged. In the Chasiv Yar community, 9 private houses, 2 multi-story buildings, and an industrial building were damaged. A house and 2 non-residential buildings were damaged in Siversk.

"The Russians shelled Chasiv Yar with artillery, killing a civilian and damaging two apartment buildings. The occupiers dropped KAB-250s on Toretsk and shelled the city with artillery, damaging two private houses and a religious building," the police added.

134 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 23 children.



























