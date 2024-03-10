Occupiers hit Chasiv Yar, there is dead person, bodies of two people were recovered from rubble in Dobropillia. PHOTO

Three people were killed in today’s shelling in Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, at night, Russians attacked Dobropillia with "Shaheds" - in the morning, rescuers pulled the bodies of two people from the rubble of the house.

In addition, in the morning, the enemy shelled Chasiv Yar with artillery, killing a 66-year-old man.

"In Myrnohrad, the number of victims of a rocket attack has increased to 12 wounded - all the victims received the necessary medical care. It is dangerous to stay in the Donetsk region! Take care of yourselves - evacuate!" said the head of the region.