Day in Kharkiv region: three "hits" in Kharkiv, enemy shelled Vovchansk with MLRS at night. PHOTOS

Russians fired at 15 settlements in the Kharkiv region over the past day, attacking Kharkiv and Vovchansk at night.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleg Syniehubov.

At about 1 a.m., the enemy attacked Kharkiv with "shaheds".

"As a result of hostile shelling, 2 apartment buildings, a hotel building, an infrastructure facility and a building of a public utility facility were damaged. Two private cars were also damaged. There were no casualties," the statement said.

According to updated information from the Kharkiv regional police, three UAVs hit the ground near administrative buildings in the city.

Around two o'clock in the morning, Russians shelled Vovchansk with MLRS, damaging 2 private houses and 6 outbuildings. At 02:30 a.m., the Russian army shelled the town again. As a result of the shelling, a private house was on fire."

On 10 March, Vovchansk came under enemy fire twice.

"At 11:30 a.m. the enemy dropped guided aerial bombs on the town. Private households were damaged, a residential building was on fire, and outbuildings were damaged. At 12:20 a.m., a private residential building was on fire as a result of repeated shelling in Vovchansk. There were no casualties," the police added.

At 10:30 a.m., an enemy mortar attack was carried out on the settlement of Ohirtseve of the Chuhuiv district. It destroyed a private house, a barn and a garage. There were no casualties.

