In evening, enemy attacked Nikopol with FPV drone, and at night fired at Chervonohryhorivska community in Dnipropetrovsk region with cannon artillery. PHOTOS

In the evening, the aggressor attacked Nikopol with a kamikaze drone. And at night, they shelled Chervonohryhorivska community with heavy artillery.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military District Administration Serhiy Lysak.

"Six private houses and three outbuildings were damaged. Several greenhouses, a car and a scooter were damaged. Power lines and a gas pipeline were damaged," the statement said.

It is noted that people were not injured.

See more: Occupiers attacked Nikopol district with 11 kamikaze drones and twice with artillery: 2 high-rise buildings, infrastructure facility and power equipment damaged. PHOTOS











