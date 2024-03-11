In evening, enemy attacked Nikopol with FPV drone, and at night fired at Chervonohryhorivska community in Dnipropetrovsk region with cannon artillery. PHOTOS
In the evening, the aggressor attacked Nikopol with a kamikaze drone. And at night, they shelled Chervonohryhorivska community with heavy artillery.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military District Administration Serhiy Lysak.
"Six private houses and three outbuildings were damaged. Several greenhouses, a car and a scooter were damaged. Power lines and a gas pipeline were damaged," the statement said.
It is noted that people were not injured.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password