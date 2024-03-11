Over past 24 hours, occupants fired 11 times at settlements in Donetsk region, killing 3 residents. PHOTOS

Russian occupants attacked the territory of Donetsk region during the day: a number of settlements came under fire. Two children are among the victims.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military District Administration Vadym Filashkin.

Pokrovskyi district

Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka, Heorhiivka and Pobeda were shelled in the Marinka community. In Dobropillia, two people died as a result of a "Shahed" attack. Two houses were damaged in Ptychyi of Novohrodivka community. The occupiers attacked Zhelanne with a rocket and artillery, damaging three private houses. Russians dropped a "Grom-E1" rocket-bomb on Selydove, destroying a private house and two apartment buildings.

"According to the updated data, 12 civilians were injured in the shelling of Myrnohrad, including 2 children. 18 apartment buildings, a pre-school, and 27 cars were damaged," the Donetsk police said.

Kramatorsk district

A school in Terny of the Lyman community was damaged again. The outskirts of Kostiantynivka community are under fire.

Bakhmut district

In Toretsk, 2 houses were damaged, and 2 more in Nelipivka. In Chasovoyarsk community, 9 private houses were damaged; 1 house was damaged in Serebryanka of the Siverska community.

"In total, Russians fired 11 times at the localities of Donetsk region over the last day. On 10 March, Russians killed 3 residents of Donetsk region: 2 in Dobropillia and 1 in Chasovyi Yar," noted Filashkin.

481 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 93 children.

