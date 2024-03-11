Court sentences 15 Russian servicemen who set up torture chamber in Yahidne, Chernihiv region, to 12 years in prison. PHOTO

The Chernihiv District Court sentenced 15 Russian servicemen who committed war crimes against residents of the village of Yahidne in Chernihiv region in March 2022.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by hromadske.

All the accused occupiers received the highest sentence under Article 28 and Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code - 12 years in prison. The sentence will be counted from the day of the actual detention of the convicts.

As the court clarified, the sentence concerns the following 15 Russian soldiers:

Suwan Siyin-ool; Aigarim Mongush; The name is Mongush; Eres Oorzhak; Ariane Hertek; Sayan Khomushka; Alexey Borisov; Buyan Dadar-ool; Sholban Dambar-ool; Dorju Demir-ool; Sine Kenden; Vitaliy Mongush; Arjan Saai; Buyan Dorzhu; Amir Kendenov.

According to the investigation, from 3 to 31 March 2022, the Russian military held 368 residents of Yahidne, including 69 children, in the basement of a 197-square-metre school. The youngest child was 1.5 months old, and the oldest hostage was 93 years old.

According to the prosecutor's office, since the school building was the so-called Russian headquarters, the people held in the basement were actually used as human shields. Due to the lack of sufficient space, proper sanitary conditions, access to air, food and water, 10 elderly people died.

"The case of Yahidne began to be considered in court in August 2023. The victims said that the occupiers were constantly guarding the perimeter of the school, and a man with the call sign Maple (real name: Semen Solovov) was in charge. The investigation believes that it was he who gave the order to keep civilians in the basement of the school. His case will be considered separately," the statement said.

As a reminder, the village of Yahidne, Chernihiv region, was liberated by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on 3 April 2022. Almost immediately, it became known what crimes the Russians committed in the occupied settlement.

At the beginning of June 2022, 9 Russian torturers were identified who had set up a death cellar.

In January 2023, four Russian servicemen were convicted of ill-treatment of civilians during the occupation of the village of Yahidne in Chernihiv region. They were sentenced to 10 to 12 years in prison. Later, another occupier was brought to trial for crimes in Yahidne.

In February 2024, it became known that a memorial would be erected in the village of Yahidne at the school where the Russians had set up a torture chamber in the basement.

