Occupiers attacked Nikopol district with 3 kamikaze drones and 4 times with artillery: 11 houses, 10 outbuildings and power lines damaged. PHOTOS
The Russian army shelled Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk seven times. Private homes, outbuildings and power lines were damaged.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military District Administration Serhii Lysak.
"During the day, the occupiers attacked Nikopol district 7 times. They launched kamikaze drones three times and fired from artillery four times. They hit Nikopol and the Chervonohryhoriv community," the statement said.
A hotel, a shop, 11 private residential buildings, 10 outbuildings and 2 power lines were damaged.
According to the RMA, other communities in the region were calm.
