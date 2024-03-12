ENG
Occupants shelled Nikopol district, damaging houses, cars, gas pipelines and power lines. PHOTOS

Yesterday evening, the Russian aggressor fired three times at the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region. They fired at the district center and Chervonohryhorivka community with heavy artillery.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, a 49-year-old man and women aged 42 and 48 were injured and will be treated as outpatients.

"Enemy shells destroyed a private house and mutilated 17 others.

11 outbuildings, 5 cars and a shop were also damaged. Gas pipelines and power lines were also damaged. More than 1,700 families were left without electricity," the statement said.

