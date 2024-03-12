ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 425,890 people (+910 per day), 6747 tanks, 10,522 artillery systems, 12,901 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 425,890 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 12.03.24 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 425890 (+910) people,
  • tanks - 6747 (+8) units,
  • combat armoured vehicles - 12901 (+27) units,
  • artillery systems - 10522 (+23) units,
  • MLRS - 1016 (+0) units,
  • air defense systems - 713 (+2) units,
  • aircraft - 347 (+0) units,
  • helicopters - 325 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 8184 (+43),
  • cruise missiles -1920 (+1),
  • ships /boats - 26 (+0) units,
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 13870 (+44) units,
  • special equipment - 1691 (+5)

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.

