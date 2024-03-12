Russian troops strike at Selydove with six S-300 missiles, 2 people are wounded, there is much damage. PHOTOS

Two people are wounded in Selydove, Donetsk region, and prosecutors are investigating the aftermath of a massive rocket attack on the town.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Under the procedural supervision of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in the criminal proceedings on the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on 12 March 2024, at about 01:30 a.m., the Russian armed forces fired 6 S-300 missiles at the town of Selydove.

"Two sisters aged 30 and 35 were wounded as a result of one of the shells hitting the territory of a residential neighbourhood. Both women were taken to hospital with mine-blast injuries, bruises and abrasions," the statement said.













At least 18 private and 14 multi-storey buildings, administrative buildings, 2 garages, 5 cars and power lines were damaged by the shelling.

Prosecutors on the ground are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by representatives of the Russian armed forces.