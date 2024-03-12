He planned to poison command of Armed Forces of Ukraine and reconnoitered locations of Defence Forces: SSU detains FSS agent in Zaporizhzhia region. PHOTOS

SSU Military Counterintelligence prevented a Russian sabotage against the Defence Forces Command on the southern front. As a result of the special operation, the SSU detained an FSS agent who tried to fatally poison the commanders of the Armed Forces combat unit in Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

It is noted that the attacker was a serving member of the Ukrainian army. To commit the crime, he planned to add a poisonous substance to the water of the bath and laundry complex used by the command staff of the Armed Forces.

The SSU officers exposed the traitor's connection with the Russian secret service in advance and documented his subversive activities against Ukraine step by step.

This made it possible to take a set of measures to protect Ukrainian defenders and detain the FSS agent at the stage of his preparation for the sabotage.





See more: Collected intelligence on fortified areas and equipment of Armed Forces of Ukraine in Sloviansk: SSU detained two informants of FSS of Russian Federation. PHOTO

In addition, during the investigation, the SSU established that the offender was performing another task - reconnaissance for the FSS of the locations and movements of the Armed Forces units at the frontline.

According to the investigation, the defendant was recruited through his parents, who live in the temporarily occupied part of Luhansk region.

According to the investigation, the invaders abducted the man's relatives right from their home and then imprisoned them in a local Russian torture chamber. There, the victims were subjected to severe torture, demanding that they persuade their son to work for the aggressor country.

Further communication between the traitor and his Russian "curator" took place through an anonymous chat in a messenger.





See more: SSU: Russian agent preparing missile strike on Odesa "bypassing Ukrainian air defence" detained. PHOTOS

During the search, the detainee's mobile phone, which he used to communicate with the occupiers, was seized.

Based on the evidence collected, the SSU investigators served him a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offender is currently in custody. He faces life imprisonment.

See more: SSU detains Russian spy who mobilised to Ukrainian Armed Forces and "leaked" data on positions of Defence Forces near Bakhmut to enemy. PHOTOS