Ruscists attacked Kupyansk district with artillery yesterday: One man was killed, 3 people were wounded. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Russian occupation forces attacked the village of Hlushivka in Kharkiv region. A man died as a result of the shelling

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET reports.

At around 00:30 a.m., Russians attacked a residential area of Kupyansk, setting fire to apartments in a 5-storey building. The occupiers had previously dropped unexploded ordnance on the town.

At the same time, on 11 March, at around 01:40 p.m., Russian servicemen shelled the village of Hlushkivka in Kupiansk district. A civilian was killed and three others were injured. According to preliminary data, the shelling was carried out with artillery.

See more: Man was killed in missile attack on Zaporizhzhia suburb. PHOTOS









