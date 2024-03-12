Russian Il-76 aircraft has crashed in Ivanovo region. Russian Defence Ministry says 15 people were on board (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS
A military transport plane crashed in the Ivanovo region of Russia.
This was reported by Censor.NET, with reference to the Telegram channel 112.
Preliminarily, it was an Il-76. It narrowly missed the runway of the Severny airfield and crashed into a forest plantation.
It is also noted that there are no casualties or damage on the ground, and emergency services have arrived at the scene.
There is currently no official confirmation of the information.
Later, the information that the IL-76 had crashed was confirmed by the Russian Ministry of Defence.
"There were eight crew members and seven passengers on board. The crash was caused by a fire in one of the engines during take-off. A commission from the Russian Aerospace Forces' Main Command flew to the Ivanovo airfield," the statement said.
