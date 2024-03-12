SSU exposes FSB agents who tried to destabilise situation in Ukraine under guise of UOC-MP. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The SSU exposed an agent group of the Russian Federal Security Service that was "dispersing" pro-Kremlin narratives and inciting religious hatred in Ukraine.

For example, in Kyiv, the SSU exposed a criminal organisation that conducted information sabotage commissioned by the Russian FSB. The perpetrators mass-produced and "dispersed" pro-Kremlin narratives and provocative messages that were intended to destabilise the socio-political situation and incite religious hatred in Ukraine.

Fifteen members of the group were detained, and four key figures have already been arrested. Among them is one of the leaders of the Kyiv church of the UOC-MP, who was a member of the Russian secret service's agent apparatus.

"This is currently one of the largest FSB networks that has operated in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. It had a clear hierarchy and division of functions, as well as constant communication with the largest Russian media outlets, which immediately picked up the "necessary" content.

According to the investigation, the coordinator of the network in Ukraine was a cleric detained by the SSU. He was responsible for disseminating materials that incited sectarian hatred and justified an aggressive war against Ukraine. To do this, the defendant personally instructed the "performers" - other members of the criminal organisation who acted under the guise of "political experts" and prepared provocative posts and videos," the statement said.

The content was distributed on controlled Telegram channels and YouTube, as well as on the Facebook pages of the official websites of various dioceses of the UOC-MP.

"Immediately after the publication of the 'paid-for' materials, they were immediately 'picked up' by central TV channels and online media outlets of the Russian Federation to spread fakes about Ukraine. By carrying out information attacks, the enemy hoped not only to undermine the socio-political situation in Ukraine, but also to discredit our country in the international arena, especially in the eyes of Western partners.

During the searches at the suspects' places of residence in Kyiv, the SSU found mobile phones and computer equipment used in criminal activities in favour of the aggressor country," the SSU said.

The four detainees and ten other members of the criminal organisation were served a notice of suspicion under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

ч. 2 Art. 111 (high treason committed under martial law);

ч. 6, Art. 111-1 (collaboration);

ч. 4 of Article 28, part 1, part 2 of Article 255 (creation and participation in a criminal organisation);

ч. 3, Art. 161 (incitement to religious hatred and enmity committed by an organised group);

chaps. 1, 2 436-2 (justification, recognition of the lawfulness, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine).

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint in the form of detention is currently being decided. The investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime and bring the perpetrators to justice. The offenders face life imprisonment.

Earlier, the media, citing sources in law enforcement agencies, reported the exposure of Russian agents working under the guise of the UOC-MP. One of the group's leaders worked as a priest of the UOC-MP.

