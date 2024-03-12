Consequences of shelling of Sumy region by Russian troops: Multi-child family suffered. PHOTOS

Russian troops attacked a community in the Sumy region from Russian territory, causing casualties, including children.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

On the morning of March 12, Russians from the territory of the Russian Federation carried out 6 air strikes on the civilian infrastructure of the Velyka Pysarivka territorial community of the Okhtyrka district.

As a result of the shelling, a private house with a woman and her 5 minor children was damaged. The oldest boy is 12 years old, the youngest girl is 4 years old. All family members needed medical assistance. At least 5 private houses and cars were also damaged.

