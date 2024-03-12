Five Ukrainian children were returned from TOT in Kherson region - Lubinets. PHOTOS

Five more children left the TOT: Ukraine provides assistance with all necessary needs

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets in his telegram channel.

"I am pleased to announce that five more Ukrainian children have left the TOT in the Kherson region for the territory controlled by Ukraine. These are four siblings (12, 11, 10, 7 years old) and a 17-year-old brave young man," he wrote.

The mother of 4 children reported how those who refused to receive Russian passports were treated in their village, how they were threatened if they refused to go to an already Russian school, and how their father was beaten by Russians in front of the children.

"Now one of her daughters needs to work with a psychologist, because her mother noticed that the girl cries in her sleep," the ombudsman said.

He also said that children who did not go to school during the occupation were presented with tablets by the Smile.UA charity to catch up with the learning process and make it more comfortable.

"The 17-year-old boy, who left the occupation on his own, was hiding from the Russians because of his age, as he could have been forced to join the Russian armed forces. So, in order not to take up arms and fight against his own countrymen, he decided to move to the territory controlled by his homeland. This is an act of a true patriot! I am proud of it!" the Commissioner stressed.

He noted that his Office, partners and government agencies will work together to help children with paperwork, enrolment in educational institutions, etc. Specialists will also work with the children to provide them with the necessary medical, psychological, humanitarian and social assistance, and the relevant state bodies will record all the facts of Russian crimes they have witnessed.

"Ukrainian children who are in the TOT or in the Russian Federation are often looking for ways to return home or go to the territory controlled by Ukraine on their own. Therefore, the thesis that they want to return to the Russian Federation is doubtful and far-fetched, because our state provides the base that is necessary after their return," Lubinets summed up.

