More than 20 people are in hospitals in Kryvyi Rih after rocket attack, 8 of them are "seriously injured", including 3 children - RMA. PHOTO
The Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration reported on the condition of the victims of the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih.
This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak on his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
"The fight for life continues in Kryvyi Rih hospitals. After the evening enemy attack, there are eight 'serious' wounded. Among them are three children, including a 4-year-old boy," he wrote.
The youngest victims of Russian terror are not even a year old. They are a 2-month-old boy and an 11-month-old girl.
According to Lysak, 44 people were injured. More than two dozen were hospitalised. The rest will be treated on an outpatient basis.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password