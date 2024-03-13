FSS building in Belgorod was attacked by UAV, - Russian mass media. PHOTO
A drone attacks the Russian FSS building in Belgorod.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to ASTRA.
According to Russian operational services, there were allegedly no casualties, the facade of the building was damaged and windows were smashed.
