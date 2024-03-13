One day in Donetsk region: occupants shelled 12 settlements, 2 people were killed and 11 others wounded. PHOTOS

The towns of Myrnohrad, Novohrodivka, Selydove, Zarichne and Pivdenne, the villages of Vremivka, Nelipivka, Novoselivka Persha, Pereizne, Semenivka, Umanske and Uspenivka came under hostile fire over the past day.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of Donetsk region.

"The occupiers hit Myrnohrad with a 'Grom-E1' rocket-bomb, killing two people and wounding, according to preliminary data, 5 people. Four apartment buildings and 9 civilian cars were damaged.

Two civilians were injured as a result of six S-300 missiles fired at Selydove. 70 destructions were recorded, including 18 apartment buildings and 30 private houses," the statement said.

The enemy shelled Zarichne with artillery, two people were wounded. In Pereizne, shells hit a private house, two people were wounded.

The occupiers shelled Novohrodivka with "Smerch", damaging 25 houses and critical infrastructure.

