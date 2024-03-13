SSU detains Russian informant who tried to disrupt Ukrainian Armed Forces counter-offensive in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

The SSU CI exposed a hostile informant who was "leaking" the combat positions of the Defence Forces on the eve of the liberation of Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

It is noted that from June to September 2022, she provided the occupiers with the geolocation of the Armed Forces units concentrated in the Kupiansk direction.

She also "reported" on the available heavy weapons and the estimated number of Ukrainian troops.

To collect information, the defendant walked around the frontline area and covertly photographed the places where the Defence Forces were temporarily based.

She then sent the relevant coordinates with a textual description to a Russian intelligence contact.

It turned out to be her acquaintance, a collaborator who was at that time a member of the occupation "Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation" in Balakliia. He passed on the information to the personnel of the aggressor country's special service.

In the future, the invaders planned to use the information to deter the counter-offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. But the enemy failed.

After the liberation of the Kharkiv region, the defendant "went into hiding" in de-occupied Balakliia, where she tried to destroy evidence of her collaboration with the aggressor.

However, the SSU officers documented the criminal actions of the offender, then established her whereabouts and detained her.





The investigation established that the enemy accomplice was a local resident who, after the seizure of part of Kharkiv region, moved to the territory of the region controlled by Ukraine.

During the search at the place of detention, the SSU seized a mobile phone with evidence of criminal activity.

SSU investigators have now served her a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorised dissemination of information on the deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the aim of providing it to illegal armed groups).

The offender is in custody. She faces up to 12 years in prison.

