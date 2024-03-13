4 helicopters and 2 airplanes of Crimean businessmen involved in financing Russian aggression against Ukraine were arrested - Office of the Prosecutor General. PHOTOS

Property belonging to persons associated with financing Russian armed aggression against Ukraine was seized in the Cherkasy region.

These are 4 Mi-2 (MiI-2) aircraft and 2 AN-2 (Antonov-2) aircraft.

In February 2024, nine Ukrainian entrepreneurs registered in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea were served with a notice of suspicion. They are engaged in recreational and agricultural businesses.

"It was established that the limited liability company, where the suspects are founders and ultimate beneficiaries, owns several movable assets. To block the movable assets and prevent their re-registration to front persons to avoid further confiscation of property, at the request of the prosecutor, helicopters, and aircraft belonging to the company were seized. Property and corporate rights of entrepreneurs worth over UAH 35 million were also seized," the statement said.

The suspects are charged with financing actions committed to change the boundaries of the territory and state border of Ukraine in violation of the procedure established by the Constitution of Ukraine (Part 3 of Article 110-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The investigation established that after the occupation of the peninsula, these business entities re-registered their companies in accordance with the requirements of Russian legislation. Currently, they conduct their business activities from Russia and pay taxes, financing the aggressor country.

