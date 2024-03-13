RF troops are concentrating their efforts in Terny, Ivanivske, Tonenke, Verbove, and Robotyne areas. In other areas, activity of enemy decreased - Syrskyi. PHOTOS

Today, on 13 March, Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi visited the area of operation in the direction of the enemy’s active operations and made a number of important decisions to strengthen defence.

Syrskyi posted this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"I started today by moving to the area of operation in the direction of the enemy's active operations. I worked in two brigades, where the situation is gradually becoming more complicated and there is a threat of enemy units advancing deeper into our combat formations," he writes.

According to Syrskyi, after a detailed analysis and assessment of the situation, all necessary decisions were made together with the commanders and staff officers to reinforce the above military units with reserves, ammunition, and electronic warfare equipment, which will further ensure the stability of our defense in this area of the frontline.

"In general, the operational situation on the Eastern front remains difficult. The enemy continues to conduct offensive actions, focusing its main efforts in the areas of Terny, Ivanivske, Berdychi, Tonenke, Verbove, and Robotyne.

At the same time, probably due to the high level of losses, the enemy's activity in other parts of the frontline has significantly decreased," the Commander-in-Chief noted.





He also adds that this was due to timely management decisions to strengthen the defense of this section of the frontline, timely replacement of units that lost their combat capability, as well as the courage and resilience of our soldiers.

"During two weeks of fierce fighting, the enemy suffered extremely high losses. However, all the settlements they tried to capture remained under our control. Together with the Minister of Defence of Ukraine, we presented state and departmental awards to our servicemen who distinguished themselves in battles with the Russian aggressor. At the same time, there are still enough issues that need to be resolved on the ground, so we continue our work," Syrskyi summarises.