Aftermath of Russian airstrike on Vovchansk: one person injured, houses and commercial facilities damaged. PHOTOS

Rescuers have eliminated the consequences of the enemy bombardment of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region, Censor.NET reports.

"On the afternoon of 13 March, Russians conducted an air strike on the centre of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region. The bombing destroyed residential buildings and a shop. Nearby five- and two-storey buildings and commercial facilities were also damaged. A fire broke out in a residential building on an area of 5 square metres, which rescuers quickly extinguished," the statement said.

As noted, employees of the State Emergency Service and the National Police inspected the destroyed and damaged buildings. According to preliminary reports, one person was injured.





The SES added that 2 units of equipment and 10 personnel of the SES were working at the scene.

