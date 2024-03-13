Poroshenko hands over 2,000 FPV drones to Ukrainian army brigades at front. PHOTOS

Petro Poroshenko is sending the fourth batch of FPV drones to the Armed Forces since the beginning of the year. It consists of 2 thousand units.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the EU press service.

The cost of this batch of kamikaze drones is more than UAH 30 million.







"We are doing this together with our military personnel. It is done under their control. If we look at the average efficiency of FPV shots, it is at least 50% of accurate target hit. 2,000 drones means a thousand hits. A thousand hits means that every month we destroy several battalions of orcs," Poroshenko said.

