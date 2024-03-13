ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8288 visitors online
News Photo War
11 492 181

Poroshenko hands over 2,000 FPV drones to Ukrainian army brigades at front. PHOTOS

Petro Poroshenko is sending the fourth batch of FPV drones to the Armed Forces since the beginning of the year. It consists of 2 thousand units.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the EU press service.

порошенко

The cost of this batch of kamikaze drones is more than UAH 30 million.

Дрони для ЗСУ від Порошенка
Дрони для ЗСУ від Порошенка
Дрони для ЗСУ від Порошенка

"We are doing this together with our military personnel. It is done under their control. If we look at the average efficiency of FPV shots, it is at least 50% of accurate target hit. 2,000 drones means a thousand hits. A thousand hits means that every month we destroy several battalions of orcs," Poroshenko said.

Дрони для ЗСУ від Порошенка

Read more: 26% of Ukrainians consider Poroshenko to be leader of opposition, 17% - Prytula - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS


Дрони для ЗСУ від Порошенка

Author: 

Poroshenko (2655) drones (2438)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 