Occupiers attacked 7 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region yesterday, there is destruction. PHOTO

The enemy struck 290 times in 7 towns and villages of Zaporizhzhia region over the last day.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

The Russian military fired four aerial bombardments at Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, and Huliaypole, conducted six MLRS attacks on Robotyne, and attacked Huliaypole, Novodanylivka, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, and Malynivka with 84 drones.

196 artillery strikes were made on the territory of Huliaipol, Robotyne, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Levadne, and Hirky.

"We received nine reports of the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. No civilians were injured," noted Fedorov.

