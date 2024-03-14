Day in Donetsk region: Under fire of the occupiers, 4 districts of the region, 2 people were injured. PHOTOS

Russian occupants fired 15 times at localities in the Donetsk region over the last day.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Volnovakha district.

In Maksymivka of the Vuhledar district, a person was injured, 3 houses were destroyed, and 7 more were damaged.

Pokrovsky district.

In the Mariinka district, Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka, and Heorhiivka were shelled with artillery. An outbuilding was damaged in Hostre of the Kurakhove community. Ptyche and Kalynove came under fire in the Novohrodivka district- no casualties.

Watch: Destruction of enemy T-72B tank near the village of Terny, Donetsk region. VIDEO

Kramatorsk district.

In the Illinivka district, 2 facilities in Romanivka were damaged, and the territory of an agricultural enterprise in Stara Mykolaivka was shelled.

Bakhmut district.

A person was injured in the Chasiv Yar district, 5 private houses, 4 multi-story buildings, and an administrative building were damaged. In New York, 4 houses were damaged, and an administrative building was damaged in Siversk. In the Soledar community, Rozdolivka, Fedorivka, and Vasiukivka came under fire, in the Zvanivka district - Pereizne and Verkhnekamianske.

In just 24 hours, Russians fired 15 times at localities in the Donetsk region. 719 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 126 children.

See: The bodies of the liquidated occupiers near the village of Berdychi in Donetsk region: "#FuckingThereAreSoManyOfThem! These are the ones who attacked in the morning". VIDEO 18+







