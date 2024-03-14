Consequences of hostile shelling in Sumy region: three people were killed. PHOTOS

Over the past day, the occupants fired at the settlements of Sumy region. A total of 374 attacks were registered.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of Sumy region.

"As a result of hostile shelling, 3 civilians were killed, 12 others were wounded, 27 private houses and 2 residential multi-storey buildings were damaged. Civilian infrastructure was also damaged," the statement said.

According to the Sumy Regional Military Administration, at night and in the morning, Russians fired 13 times at the border areas and settlements of the region.

Six communities were shelled:

Velykopysarivska community: aerial strikes GABs (6 explosions), mortar shelling (4 explosions).

Bilopilska community: the enemy used mortars (14 explosions).

Seredyno-Budska community: an air strike (2 explosions) by a GAB "RBK-500 MPK" was recorded.

Yunakivska community: there was an air strike by a GAB "RBK-500 SHOAB-0.5M MPK" (1 explosion).Shostka, Trostianets, Bilopil, Sumy communities: there were attacks by UAVs of the "Shahed-136/131" type.

