"It won’t be here for long": Yellow Ribbon resists occupiers in Crimea. PHOTO

Activists of the Yellow Ribbon Movement continue to resist the occupiers in the occupied Crimea.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Yellow Ribbon Telegram channel.

The activists took new photos in occupied Yalta.

"Activists of the Yellow Ribbon Movement continue to resist the occupiers because their tricolor garbage and the streets of our Yalta will not last long. Crimea will be free from the occupiers," the post reads.

