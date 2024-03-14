ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9189 visitors online
News Photo Occupied territories - Crimea and Donbas
4 097 34

"It won’t be here for long": Yellow Ribbon resists occupiers in Crimea. PHOTO

Activists of the Yellow Ribbon Movement continue to resist the occupiers in the occupied Crimea.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Yellow Ribbon Telegram channel.

The activists took new photos in occupied Yalta.

"Activists of the Yellow Ribbon Movement continue to resist the occupiers because their tricolor garbage and the streets of our Yalta will not last long. Crimea will be free from the occupiers," the post reads.

See: Ukraine's actions in the Black Sea are preparations for a serious operation in Crimea, - Budanov. VIDEO

Жовта стрічка
Жовта стрічка
Жовта стрічка

Author: 

Crimea (2220) occupation (1895) Yalta (14)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 