Four black gunsmiths who sold "trophy" Russian weapons and explosives to crime were exposed - SSU. PHOTOS

The Security Service and the National Police prevented the sale of weapons and ammunition to criminal elements in three regions of Ukraine.

As noted, among the seized items were over 60 kg of explosives, sniper weapons, as well as large-caliber machine guns, and the latest Russian-made assault rifles.



Kharkiv region: "A local businessman who tried to sell an arsenal of munitions to criminals was detained red-handed. The offender was storing weapons in an underground cache, which he arranged in a forest plantation in the de-occupied Izium district. During the inspection of the cache, the law enforcement found several boxes of TNT and plastid; a Dragunov sniper rifle; ammunition for grenade launchers and the Bassoon anti-tank missile system; and more than 13,000 rounds of ammunition of various calibers. According to the investigation, the suspect brought the weapons to the cache from the former base of Russian troops during the battle for Kharkiv.

Near Kyiv: several more hidden arsenals of weapons left behind by the occupiers while fleeing the capital's region were discovered. The first cache was located in an abandoned garage in one of the liberated villages of the Bucha district. During the inspection of the premises, a Russian BRDM with a large-caliber machine gun was found there. In addition, more than 150 rounds of ammunition for grenade launchers and 15 Russian-made combat grenades were stored in an underground cache nearby.

Dnipropetrovsk region: a resident was detained who tried to sell a Kalashnikov handgun clandestinely. The suspect was looking for potential customers among representatives of criminal circles with whom he maintained contacts. At the same time, the offender was not going to limit himself to selling only one machine gun. During the search in his apartment and minivan, the following was found: 2 AK-74 assault rifles; 4 combat grenades, and more than 1,300 rounds of ammunition of various calibers.



The SSU notes that all the suspects were served a notice of suspicion under Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The offenders face up to 7 years in prison.

