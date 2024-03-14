Occupiers have been shelling Nikopol since morning: 5 people were injured, including child. PHOTOS
The Russian military has been striking Nikopol since the morning, causing casualties and damage.
This was announced by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.
"The enemy has been shelling Nikopol since morning. There are already five casualties in the town. Among them is a 7-year-old boy. He will be treated on an outpatient basis.
A 43-year-old man and two 74-year-old women will recover at home. One injured woman of 73 years old is hospitalized. Her condition is moderate," the statement said.
He also said that several high-rise buildings and urban infrastructure were damaged in the city. The information is being clarified.
