FSB informant is detained in Mykolaiv who set up "observation post" in his apartment to monitor Ukrainian Armed Forces convoys - SSU. PHOTO

The Security Service exposed an FSB informant who was spying on the movement of military convoys of the Defence Forces through Mykolaiv.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Reportedly, to collect intelligence, the defendant set up an "observation post" in his apartment. From the windows of the apartment, he observed the intensity of movement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on one of the key highways towards the front line. Also, during the movement of Ukrainian military equipment, the offender tried to establish its approximate number and paid special attention to heavy weapons.

See more: Four black gunsmiths who sold "trophy" Russian weapons and explosives to crime were exposed - SSU. PHOTOS

Despite the conspiracy of the Russian informant, SSU officers exposed him and documented the facts of his reconnaissance and subversive activities. Comprehensive measures were taken to secure the movement routes of Ukrainian troops, and the offender was detained red-handed. During the detention, the offender and his son physically resisted law enforcement officers in order to flee the scene. However, he failed to do so.

According to the investigation, the defendant was in contact with pro-Kremlin blogger Sergey Lebedev (known by the pseudonym "Shaggy"), who is hiding in Donetsk and works for the FSB. He communicated with him through an anonymous chat in a messenger. He posted intelligence "reports" there. During a search of the detainee's apartment, a mobile phone with evidence of criminal activity was seized.

See more: SSU detains Russian informant who tried to disrupt Ukrainian Armed Forces counter-offensive in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

SSU investigators have now served him a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorised dissemination of information on the deployment, movement of weapons, movement, relocation or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine committed under martial law).

As noted, the offender is in custody. He faces 12 years in prison.

Read more: SSU exposes FSB agents who tried to destabilise situation in Ukraine under guise of UOC-MP. VIDEO&PHOTOS