Zelenskyy presented state awards to military on occasion of Ukrainian Volunteer Fighter Day. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the occasion of the Ukrainian Volunteer Fighter Day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with servicemen and presented state awards, including the Order of the Golden Star and the Order of the Hero of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the presidential press service.

The Head of State presented the Order "Golden Star" to the Hero of Ukraine, junior lieutenant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Vitalii Sukach, who voluntarily joined the Armed Forces in 2014.

The President also handed over the Order of the Golden Star to the family of the fallen Hero of Ukraine, Junior Sergeant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Vasyl Polishchuk, who had been defending Ukraine since 2014 and had performed combat missions in the east of the country.









Zelenskyy presented the Order of the Golden Star to the family of the National Guard of Ukraine, Chief Sergeant Vadym Zhukov, who was posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine. He had been defending the country since 2014.

The highest state award was also presented to the family of the fallen Hero of Ukraine, Junior Lieutenant Pavlo Trukhan, who voluntarily joined the ranks of the defenders of the Motherland in February 2022.











In addition, the Head of State awarded the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, II degree, to Senior Lieutenant of the National Guard Oleksandr Sliusar. Senior Lieutenant Vladyslav Roik and Major Dmytro Tarasenko from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as Captain Oleksandr Malyarenko from the National Guard, were awarded the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, III degree.

The President also presented the Orders "For Courage" of the third degree and Danylo Halytskyi to the servicemen.