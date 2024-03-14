Russians attacked Nikopol region 7 times with drones and heavy artillery. 6 people were wounded - RMA. PHOTOS

The Russian army attacked Nikopol district: three times the Russians used drones and four times heavy artillery.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak wrote about this in his telegram channel.

He noted that the occupiers had terrorized the district centre.

"Six people were injured. The wounded are between 7 and 74 years old," Lysak wrote.

According to him, almost a dozen high-rise buildings, five private houses and an outbuilding were damaged. There are also two educational institutions, several cafes and shops, three administrative buildings, and a pharmacy. Cars and power lines were also damaged.

In other areas of the region, despite air raids, there was no shelling.

