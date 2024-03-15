In evening, occupiers hit Nikopol with heavy artillery, during day they shelled 8 settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region. PHOTOS

On the evening of 15 March, the Russians shelled Nikopol with artillery once again. In Zaporizhzhia region, the enemy struck 274 times in the last 24 hours.

In Nikopol, a multi-story building and an administrative building at an enterprise were damaged by shelling, said the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak .

He added that the night in the region was free of shelling.

"Two more victims of the enemy attack on Kryvyi Rih have applied for medical assistance. At present, there are 52 of them in total. Among them 13 are children. There are still 16 people in hospital," noted Lysak.

In Zaporizhzhia, the enemy struck 274 times at 8 localities over the last day, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA.

"Russian troops carried out one air strike on the village of Malynivka, fired three MLRS attacks on Novodarivka and Temyrivka, and attacked Novodanylivka, Huliaypole, Novodarivka, Malynivka, Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka with 63 drones.

207 artillery strikes were made on the territory of Huliaypole, Robotyne, Novodarivka, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Temyrivka, and Omelnyk," the statement said.

Fedorov noted that no civilians were injured. However, there were 18 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.