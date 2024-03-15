ENG
Attack of the "Shaheds" on Vinnytsia region: death toll has increased to 2. PHOTO

Another person dies as a result of night attack on the Vinnytsia region

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration Serhii Borzov.

"At night, the occupants struck at residential buildings. Four people were hospitalized. One person died on the spot.

It has just become known that a woman died in hospital," the statement said.

Наслідки атаки шахедів на Вінниччину
Наслідки атаки шахедів на Вінниччину

