Explosions and fires in Belgorod, Russia: "#uck! Arrival! All the windows are broken! Cars are on fire! Wow!". VIDEO&PHOTOS

In the morning, explosions were heard in the Russian city of Belgorod and its region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by ASTRA.

Warning: Strong language!

Thus, an air raid alert was announced in the Belgorod region.

According to the Russian media, seven MLRS shells were allegedly shot down over the city and the region, injuring two people.

ASTRA notes that in Belgorod, people who came to vote in the so-called elections were forced to leave the polling station and go down to the shelter due to the missile threat.

Watch more: Soldiers of pro-Putin unit in village of Spodaryushino in Belgorod region raised white flag to surrender. VIDEO







